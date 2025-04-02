Debate Sparks Over Waqf Bill's Impact on Religious Properties

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, designed to foster efficient management of Waqf properties through technological means, is stirring debate in the Lok Sabha.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad argues against government interference, pointing out that several Indian temples hold significant properties.

Awhad acknowledges past misuse by some Muslim leaders yet stresses the importance of preserving Waqf lands for community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)