Debate Sparks Over Waqf Bill's Impact on Religious Properties

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which aims to enhance the management of Waqf properties, is under scrutiny. NCP leader Jitendra Awhad asserts that government should avoid interference with religious properties and focus on preventing their misuse. This stance highlights the balance between oversight and respecting religious traditions.

Updated: 02-04-2025 19:58 IST
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, designed to foster efficient management of Waqf properties through technological means, is stirring debate in the Lok Sabha.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad argues against government interference, pointing out that several Indian temples hold significant properties.

Awhad acknowledges past misuse by some Muslim leaders yet stresses the importance of preserving Waqf lands for community welfare.

