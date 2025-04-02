Debate Sparks Over Waqf Bill's Impact on Religious Properties
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which aims to enhance the management of Waqf properties, is under scrutiny. NCP leader Jitendra Awhad asserts that government should avoid interference with religious properties and focus on preventing their misuse. This stance highlights the balance between oversight and respecting religious traditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:58 IST
- Country:
- India
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, designed to foster efficient management of Waqf properties through technological means, is stirring debate in the Lok Sabha.
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad argues against government interference, pointing out that several Indian temples hold significant properties.
Awhad acknowledges past misuse by some Muslim leaders yet stresses the importance of preserving Waqf lands for community welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
I bow to crores of people of the country who contributed to success of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.
Nectar of unity is key outcome of Mahakumbh: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
Entire world witnessed grandeur of India during Mahakumbh: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
Protests Rock Lok Sabha Over Maha Kumbh Stampede
Protests Erupt in Lok Sabha Over Mahakumbh Stampede Statement