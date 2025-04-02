Mumbai Court Sentences Man for Threatening Call to Police
A Mumbai court sentenced Kamran Khan to two years in jail for making a threat call claiming underworld don Dawood Ibrahim offered him money to kill PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The court rejected the defense's mental instability claim and imposed a Rs 10,000 fine.
- Country:
- India
A Mumbai court has handed down a two-year jail sentence to a man for making a threatening call to the police, where he claimed that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was offering him money to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The court emphasized that showing sympathy towards the accused, Kamran Khan, would not be justified given the severity of the threats.
First Class Judicial Magistrate (Esplanade Court) Hemant Joshi dismissed the defense's argument regarding the accused's alleged mental instability due to a lack of supporting evidence. Khan was found guilty of promoting enmity and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.
Alongside the prison sentence, Khan has been fined Rs 10,000. The threat call, made in November 2023, also included a dire warning to blow up J J Hospital. The case underscored the misuse of police resources and the unwarranted risk to high-profile individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I bow to crores of people of the country who contributed to success of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.
Yogi Adityanath Tightens Oversight on Uttar Pradesh Government Projects
Yogi Adityanath's Spiritual Sojourn in Ayodhya
Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Heritage at Ayodhya's Literary Fest
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Unwavering Faith: Power or Ram Temple?