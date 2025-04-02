Left Menu

Mumbai Court Sentences Man for Threatening Call to Police

A Mumbai court sentenced Kamran Khan to two years in jail for making a threat call claiming underworld don Dawood Ibrahim offered him money to kill PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The court rejected the defense's mental instability claim and imposed a Rs 10,000 fine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:27 IST
A Mumbai court has handed down a two-year jail sentence to a man for making a threatening call to the police, where he claimed that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was offering him money to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The court emphasized that showing sympathy towards the accused, Kamran Khan, would not be justified given the severity of the threats.

First Class Judicial Magistrate (Esplanade Court) Hemant Joshi dismissed the defense's argument regarding the accused's alleged mental instability due to a lack of supporting evidence. Khan was found guilty of promoting enmity and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.

Alongside the prison sentence, Khan has been fined Rs 10,000. The threat call, made in November 2023, also included a dire warning to blow up J J Hospital. The case underscored the misuse of police resources and the unwarranted risk to high-profile individuals.

