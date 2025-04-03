Swiss Imports Hit by Unjustified U.S. Tariffs
Swiss business group Economiesuisse criticized the U.S. for imposing a 31% tariff on Swiss imports, labeling the move as harmful and unjustified. The U.S. has established different tariff rates for Switzerland, the European Union, and the UK, with Switzerland facing the highest rate.
Swiss business group Economiesuisse has spoken out against recently imposed U.S. tariffs on Swiss imports, describing them as both harmful and unjustified.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced a new 31% tariff on Swiss goods, significantly higher than the 20% tariff levied on imports from the European Union and the 10% from Britain.
This decision has sparked concerns regarding trade relations and the impact on Swiss businesses catering to U.S. markets.
