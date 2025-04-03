Global Unrest Rises Over Trump's Tariff Strategy

Globally, governments are voicing concerns and pledging countermeasures in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a new 10% baseline tariff on goods. The expansive tariff includes additional reciprocal levies on countries with high U.S. import barriers.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that the EU is finalizing a responsive package and preparing further countermeasures if negotiations fail. Meanwhile, China's commerce ministry firmly opposed the tariffs, vowing to protect its interests through additional measures.

Affected countries like Japan, South Korea, and Canada are rallying to defend their economies. Japanese officials condemned the tariffs, while South Korea announced emergency support measures. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has resolved to confront these actions with determined countermeasures. Global trade relations remain tense as these countries strategize their responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)