Left Menu

High Court Acquits Rape Convict, Questions Consent in DNA Case

The Delhi High Court acquitted a rape convict, emphasizing that a DNA report proving paternity doesn't establish the absence of consent. The court noted inconsistencies in the woman's testimony and the delay in filing the FIR. The verdict highlighted the need for proof beyond reasonable doubt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:50 IST
High Court Acquits Rape Convict, Questions Consent in DNA Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has acquitted a man convicted of rape, emphasizing that a DNA report proving paternity cannot alone establish the absence of consent. The court stated that pregnancy, even if scientifically linked to the accused, does not prove rape unless it is shown that the act was non-consensual.

Justice Amit Mahajan noted that, under Section 376 of the IPC, the key element of rape is the lack of consent. The prosecution's case was considered improbable, with the possibility of the allegations being influenced by social pressures, the court observed. The delay in filing the FIR and inconsistencies in the woman's testimony were significant in the court's decision.

The court pointed out the absence of medical or forensic evidence to support the rape claim. The woman's continued visits to the accused's home and her affection towards him weakened the rape narrative. The judgment underscores the importance of evidence over conjecture, asserting that reasonable doubt remained in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025