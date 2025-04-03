High Court Acquits Rape Convict, Questions Consent in DNA Case

The Delhi High Court has acquitted a man convicted of rape, emphasizing that a DNA report proving paternity cannot alone establish the absence of consent. The court stated that pregnancy, even if scientifically linked to the accused, does not prove rape unless it is shown that the act was non-consensual.

Justice Amit Mahajan noted that, under Section 376 of the IPC, the key element of rape is the lack of consent. The prosecution's case was considered improbable, with the possibility of the allegations being influenced by social pressures, the court observed. The delay in filing the FIR and inconsistencies in the woman's testimony were significant in the court's decision.

The court pointed out the absence of medical or forensic evidence to support the rape claim. The woman's continued visits to the accused's home and her affection towards him weakened the rape narrative. The judgment underscores the importance of evidence over conjecture, asserting that reasonable doubt remained in the case.

