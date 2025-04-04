Turbulent Debate as Waqf (Amendment) Bill Passes in Parliament Amidst Controversy

In a dramatic session, India's Parliament approved the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, amidst fierce opposition protests and allegations of anti-Muslim bias.

After extensive debate, the government justified the Bill as a necessary reform for benefiting minority communities, promising inclusivity by involving non-Muslims on the Waqf Board.

Despite assertions of secular intent, opposition leaders labeled the legislation unconstitutional, predicting adverse impacts on Muslim properties and signaling a broader threat to religious harmony in India.

