Turbulent Debate as Waqf (Amendment) Bill Passes in Parliament Amidst Controversy
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed by the Indian Parliament after intense debate and objections from opposition parties who deemed it unconstitutional and anti-Muslim. The government defended the Bill as a minority community reform. The Bill also repeals the Mussalman Wakf Act, with the ruling party emphasizing secular governance and inclusivity.
In a dramatic session, India's Parliament approved the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, amidst fierce opposition protests and allegations of anti-Muslim bias.
After extensive debate, the government justified the Bill as a necessary reform for benefiting minority communities, promising inclusivity by involving non-Muslims on the Waqf Board.
Despite assertions of secular intent, opposition leaders labeled the legislation unconstitutional, predicting adverse impacts on Muslim properties and signaling a broader threat to religious harmony in India.
