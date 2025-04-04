Supreme Court Denies Physical Production of Yasin Malik, Permits Virtual Testimony

The Supreme Court has denied the physical production of jailed JKLF leader Yasin Malik before a Jammu court. Instead, it approved his participation via virtual means to cross-examine witnesses in two high-profile cases.

Authorities cited security risks as the primary reason for restricting Malik's movement from the National Capital Territory of Delhi, where he is currently incarcerated in Tihar Central Jail. A prohibitory order signed in December 2024 under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act supports this restriction.

The cases in question involve the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of former union minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, and the 1990 killing of four Indian Air Force personnel during the Srinagar shootout. CBI has appealed to transfer these trials from Jammu to New Delhi, citing Malik as a national security threat. Meanwhile, Malik has opted to represent himself rather than employ legal counsel.

