Delhi Police Conducts Flag Marches Amid Controversy Over Waqf Bill
Delhi Police, alongside paramilitary forces, conducted flag marches and increased security in sensitive areas like Jamia Nagar after the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed in Parliament. Drones and foot patrols were deployed to maintain law and order amid the contentious bill, which faced significant political opposition.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's security forces, including police and paramilitary units, launched flag marches in sensitive city zones like Jamia Nagar following the parliamentary approval of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, officials reported. This move aims to prevent potential unrest stirred by the bill's passage.
According to a senior police officer, the Delhi Police deployed drones to oversee critical areas and increased foot patrols in districts such as North, North-East, South-East, Shahdara, and East Delhi. Officers, including ACPs and SHOs, have been instructed to remain alert and maintain close communication with their informants.
The Waqf Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha after an intense 13-hour debate in the Rajya Sabha, where opposition parties criticized it as 'anti-Muslim' and 'unconstitutional.' Despite the criticisms, the government defended the bill as a 'historic reform' aimed at benefiting the minority community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
