Left Menu

Maharashtra Govt Revokes Controversial Mantralaya Access Order

The Maharashtra government withdrew a restrictive order limiting journalists' access to the state secretariat, Mantralaya, to post-2 PM hours. The decision came after pressure from the Mantralaya and Legislature Reporters Association and direct intervention by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:49 IST
Maharashtra Govt Revokes Controversial Mantralaya Access Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has rescinded a controversial order limiting journalists' visits to the state secretariat, known as the Mantralaya, to hours after 2 PM. The original order, issued by the home department on March 24, had sparked an outcry.

In response to concerns raised by the Mantralaya and Legislature Reporters Association, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened to address the issue. The sudden restriction had been criticized, especially by accredited journalists, for obstructing press freedom.

After discussions with stakeholders, the home department, led by Fadnavis, issued a reversal, allowing journalists full-day access once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025