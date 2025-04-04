Maharashtra Govt Revokes Controversial Mantralaya Access Order

The Maharashtra government has rescinded a controversial order limiting journalists' visits to the state secretariat, known as the Mantralaya, to hours after 2 PM. The original order, issued by the home department on March 24, had sparked an outcry.

In response to concerns raised by the Mantralaya and Legislature Reporters Association, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened to address the issue. The sudden restriction had been criticized, especially by accredited journalists, for obstructing press freedom.

After discussions with stakeholders, the home department, led by Fadnavis, issued a reversal, allowing journalists full-day access once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)