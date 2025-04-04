Justice Sharma's Journey: From Delhi to Calcutta Amidst Dissent

Delhi High Court Judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma addressed dissent shown by Kolkata lawyers regarding his transfer to the Calcutta High Court, assuring them he held no ill will and would serve diligently.

During his farewell, discussions highlighted judicial integrity with BCI Vice-Chairman Ved Prakash Sharma emphasising the necessity of seamless judicial transfers to maintain public confidence.

Amidst the opposition to his transfer, Justice Sharma's dedication to justice, fueled by decades of judicial experience, was praised by colleagues, underscoring his bridge-building role between power and people.

