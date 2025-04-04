Left Menu

Justice Sharma's Journey: From Delhi to Calcutta Amidst Dissent

Delhi High Court Judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma addressed dissent regarding his transfer to Calcutta High Court, promising to serve with dedication. At his farewell, discussions on judicial integrity and transparency occurred. Despite opposition, his commitment to justice and effective adjudication was praised by colleagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:50 IST
Justice Sharma's Journey: From Delhi to Calcutta Amidst Dissent
Dinesh Kumar Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi High Court Judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma addressed dissent shown by Kolkata lawyers regarding his transfer to the Calcutta High Court, assuring them he held no ill will and would serve diligently.

During his farewell, discussions highlighted judicial integrity with BCI Vice-Chairman Ved Prakash Sharma emphasising the necessity of seamless judicial transfers to maintain public confidence.

Amidst the opposition to his transfer, Justice Sharma's dedication to justice, fueled by decades of judicial experience, was praised by colleagues, underscoring his bridge-building role between power and people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025