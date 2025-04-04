Government Confirms No Alternative for Scrapped Electoral Bond Scheme
The government has stated that there is no consideration for an 'alternative mechanism' following the Supreme Court's decision to scrap the electoral bond scheme. Citing the Department of Economic Affairs, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal confirmed this in response to a Lok Sabha inquiry.
The government announced on Friday that there is no current proposal to develop an 'alternative mechanism' for the now-defunct electoral bond scheme. This clarification came following an inquiry in the Lok Sabha about potential plans following the Supreme Court's verdict.
In response, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal cited the Department of Economic Affairs, stating in a written reply that no such proposal is under consideration. The inquiry reflects political concerns surrounding the election funding mechanism's overturn.
The Supreme Court had previously deemed the electoral bond scheme unconstitutional, mandating that details of donors, amounts, and recipients be made public, asserting that the 2018 scheme violated constitutional rights.
