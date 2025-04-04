Government Confirms No Alternative for Scrapped Electoral Bond Scheme

The government announced on Friday that there is no current proposal to develop an 'alternative mechanism' for the now-defunct electoral bond scheme. This clarification came following an inquiry in the Lok Sabha about potential plans following the Supreme Court's verdict.

In response, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal cited the Department of Economic Affairs, stating in a written reply that no such proposal is under consideration. The inquiry reflects political concerns surrounding the election funding mechanism's overturn.

The Supreme Court had previously deemed the electoral bond scheme unconstitutional, mandating that details of donors, amounts, and recipients be made public, asserting that the 2018 scheme violated constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)