Russia Strengthens Ties with Sahel States Amid Rising West African Unrest
Russia is aiding military governments in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to bolster a 5,000-strong force against jihadist insurgency in the Sahel region. This alliance, consisting of countries that ousted Western forces, seeks weapons and training support from Russia amid growing regional instability.
Russia has committed to assisting the military governments of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger in acquiring arms and training. This collaboration is aimed at establishing a 5,000-strong military force poised to operate in the central Sahel region, according to a recent statement.
Leaders of these West African nations, who have seized power through coups, have turned away from French and Western military presence and leaned towards Russian support, particularly utilizing fighters from the Wagner mercenary group. They have also severed ties with the regional political and economic bloc, ECOWAS.
During a series of meetings in Moscow, the foreign ministers of the three countries discussed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov the procurement of advanced military equipment and training. Russia expressed its steadfast support for the joint force initiated in January and announced its willingness to offer technical assistance. The details of this support remain unspecified.
