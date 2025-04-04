Left Menu

Peaceful Friday Prayers: Post-Waqf Bill Passage

Following the Waqf Amendment Bill's passage, Uttar Pradesh experienced peaceful Friday prayers under heightened security. Key regions and sensitive areas saw extensive police measures, including drone surveillance and foot patrols, to maintain order. Authorities emphasized their readiness to respond to any potential unrest despite the peaceful climate across districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The peaceful observance of Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh marks a significant moment following the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill. Across the state, including sensitive regions like Sambhal and Bareilly, authorities heightened security measures to ensure a serene atmosphere.

Inspector General of Police Dr. Rakesh Singh led extensive efforts, detailing how police conducted route and flag marches accompanied by drone surveillance, especially in sensitive areas, to prevent any disturbances. The state police were vigilant and proactive, ensuring no untoward incidences occurred across all districts, including Mathura and Baghpat.

Moreover, the Saharanpur division and cities like Prayagraj also maintained peace, thanks to strategic surveillance and guidelines issued by top law enforcement officials. Officials remain committed to identifying potential disruptors and ensuring the post-amendment period continues smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

