Waqf Bill Sparks Heated Reactions in Uttar Pradesh
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed in Parliament, has sparked diverse reactions among Muslim leaders and organizations in Uttar Pradesh. Some leaders support it for its potential benefits to poor Muslims, while others claim it undermines minority rights and threatens legal precedents.
- Country:
- India
The recent passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Indian Parliament has ignited a spectrum of reactions among Muslim leaders and organizations in Uttar Pradesh, ranging from cautious optimism to outright disapproval.
Parliament's early morning approval, marked by the Rajya Sabha's nod following a lengthy 13-hour debate, saw the Bill passed with 128 votes in favor and 95 against. The Lok Sabha had earlier passed it with 288 supporters and 232 opponents.
While some leaders, like Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, welcomed the Bill for its potential to uplift poor Muslims through the utilization of Waqf land income, others expressed fears that it violates minority rights and weakens existing legal frameworks, leading to increased concerns within the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
