Left Menu

Theodore McCarrick: The Scandal Rocking the Catholic Church

Theodore McCarrick, a former Catholic cardinal, died at 94 after being defrocked in 2019 for sexual misconduct with adults and children. His scandal highlighted a credibility crisis within the church, implicating church leaders, including Pope John Paul II, who believed McCarrick's protestations of innocence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 01:21 IST
Theodore McCarrick: The Scandal Rocking the Catholic Church
  • Country:
  • United States

Theodore McCarrick, a once-prominent Catholic cardinal disgraced and defrocked in 2019 for sexual misconduct, has died at the age of 94. His death was confirmed by Archbishop of Washington, Robert McElroy.

The scandal surrounding McCarrick created a massive credibility crisis for the Catholic Church. Evidence revealed that both Vatican and U.S. church officials were aware of McCarrick's inappropriate relationships with seminarians but turned a blind eye as he ascended the ranks.

A Vatican investigation report largely blamed Pope John Paul II, who appointed McCarrick as archbishop of Washington, D.C., in 2000. The report disclosed that John Paul II had accepted a last-minute denial from McCarrick despite evidence of his misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025