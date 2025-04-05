Theodore McCarrick: The Scandal Rocking the Catholic Church

Theodore McCarrick, a once-prominent Catholic cardinal disgraced and defrocked in 2019 for sexual misconduct, has died at the age of 94. His death was confirmed by Archbishop of Washington, Robert McElroy.

The scandal surrounding McCarrick created a massive credibility crisis for the Catholic Church. Evidence revealed that both Vatican and U.S. church officials were aware of McCarrick's inappropriate relationships with seminarians but turned a blind eye as he ascended the ranks.

A Vatican investigation report largely blamed Pope John Paul II, who appointed McCarrick as archbishop of Washington, D.C., in 2000. The report disclosed that John Paul II had accepted a last-minute denial from McCarrick despite evidence of his misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)