Harvard Faces Federal Scrutiny in Antisemitism Investigation

The Trump administration issued demands to Harvard University threatening nearly USD 9 billion in federal grants unless measures to combat antisemitism were implemented. Alumni and faculty criticized this as a threat to academic freedom. The university was pressed to reform policies, facing scrutiny on handling antisemitism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 01:32 IST
The Trump administration has set a series of demands that Harvard University must meet to retain nearly USD 9 billion in federal grants and contracts. This move is part of a broader investigation into antisemitism on campus, placing Harvard among other Ivy League schools under similar scrutiny.

A letter from three federal agencies was sent to Harvard's president outlining criteria necessary for a continuous financial relationship with the government. These demands resemble those previously issued to Columbia University, which responded to threats of losing significant funding.

Alumni and faculty have voiced concerns, accusing the government of meddling with academic freedom. They argue that this 'dominance test' is a guise rather than a genuine effort to combat antisemitism, urging Harvard to legally challenge the administration's directives.

