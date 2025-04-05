North Carolina Appeals Court Ruling Could Flip Supreme Court Election

In a significant development, a North Carolina appeals court has sided with Republican candidate Jefferson Griffin in a contentious state Supreme Court election, potentially altering the outcome of the nation's only undecided 2024 race. The court's decision requires electoral authorities to revisit their ballot evaluation process.

Judges have questioned the validity of tens of thousands of ballots due to missing voter identification details and residency verification, creating a possibility for a dramatic shift in results. Democratic candidate Allison Riggs, currently holding a narrow lead, has vowed to appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

The court's decision casts doubt over the legitimacy of the ballot counting process, with Griffin's campaign arguing that improperly cast ballots could hinder a fair election outcome. With implications for over 65,000 ballots, the ruling promotes ensuring a lawful voting process while paving the way for further legal challenges.

