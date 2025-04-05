Left Menu

Contractor Caught: Justice for Murdered Worker After Years on the Run

Lakshman Prasad, a contractor, has been arrested for murdering employee Ram Pravesh in East Delhi due to disputes over unpaid wages. Initially eluding arrest since 2018, Prasad was caught in Bihar after being declared a proclaimed offender in 2019. Pravesh died after a stabbing orchestrated by Prasad.

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested 40-year-old contractor Lakshman Prasad for the 2018 murder of his employee, Ram Pravesh, in East Delhi's Mandawali area. The arrest comes years after Prasad managed to evade authorities despite being declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in 2019.

The tragic incident stemmed from Pravesh's persistent demands for the wages owed to him by Prasad, which allegedly led to severe humiliation for the contractor. In a premeditated act, Prasad, along with his nephew, lured the victim under the guise of resolving the matter before subjected him to a fatal knife attack.

Police apprehended Prasad in Bihar's Gaya district, thanks to strategic operations based on detailed intelligence. During interrogation, Prasad confessed to orchestrating the attack due to public humiliation caused by Pravesh's demands, throwing light on the violent turn of events.

