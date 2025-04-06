EU's Stand Against Trump's Tariffs: A United Front?

In an effort to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, the European Union is preparing to act collectively, potentially targeting $28 billion worth of American imports with retaliatory duties. Items like dental floss and diamonds may soon face increased tariffs as part of the EU's strategic response.

This move aligns the EU with countries like China and Canada in retaliating against U.S. trade measures. Concerns are mounting over a potential global trade war, which could elevate consumer prices and trigger a worldwide economic downturn. Currently, the U.S. imposes steep tariffs on EU steel, aluminium, and cars, with more sectors under threat.

The European Commission plans to propose a specific list of U.S. products to target, thus showing readiness for negotiations but also for counteraction. Internal EU discussions reveal varied opinions, with some advocating for a broader strategy beyond tariffs and others emphasizing cautious engagement. A qualified majority vote on the initial counter-tariffs is expected Wednesday.

