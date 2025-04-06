Left Menu

Attorney on Leave After Mishandled Deportation Sparks Legal Uproar

The Department of Justice placed an attorney on leave due to inadequate defense of its actions in a case involving an erroneous deportation to El Salvador. U.S. Judge Paula Xinis deemed the detention 'wholly lawless.' The Trump administration is appealing the court's order to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Maryland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 21:59 IST
Attorney on Leave After Mishandled Deportation Sparks Legal Uproar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Department of Justice faced scrutiny after placing an attorney on leave over his handling of a controversial deportation case. The attorney, Erez Reuveni, failed to defend the department's actions concerning Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, an act deemed 'wholly lawless' by U.S. Judge Paula Xinis.

During a court hearing, Judge Xinis ordered Garcia's return to Maryland despite the DOJ's claims of inability due to sovereign nation protocols. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed Reuveni's removal from the case, citing the necessity of robust defense for clients.

The Trump administration had informed a federal court of the mistaken deportation, despite a court order against it. Judge Xinis outlined the lack of legal justification for Garcia's detention in her ruling, prompting an appeal from the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025