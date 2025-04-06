Attorney on Leave After Mishandled Deportation Sparks Legal Uproar

The Department of Justice faced scrutiny after placing an attorney on leave over his handling of a controversial deportation case. The attorney, Erez Reuveni, failed to defend the department's actions concerning Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, an act deemed 'wholly lawless' by U.S. Judge Paula Xinis.

During a court hearing, Judge Xinis ordered Garcia's return to Maryland despite the DOJ's claims of inability due to sovereign nation protocols. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed Reuveni's removal from the case, citing the necessity of robust defense for clients.

The Trump administration had informed a federal court of the mistaken deportation, despite a court order against it. Judge Xinis outlined the lack of legal justification for Garcia's detention in her ruling, prompting an appeal from the administration.

