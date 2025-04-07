Russian Nationals Arrested in Goa for Visa Overstay
A 75-year-old Russian woman and her son were arrested by the Goa Police's crime branch for living in India without a valid visa. The duo resided in Siolim village and faced charges under the Foreigners Order 1948 and the Foreigners Act 1946.
The Goa Police's crime branch has apprehended a 75-year-old Russian woman, Bliznetsova Liudmila, along with her son Andrei Bliznetsov. They were residing illegally in Dando, Siolim village, without valid visas, according to an official report released on Monday.
Their case was registered on April 4, marking the discovery of their visa violation. Arrested under section 7 (1) (3) of the Foreigners Order 1948 and section 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946, the duo's legal troubles highlight the strict enforcement of visa regulations in the region.
Authorities have not disclosed the exact duration of their overstay or the specific date when their visas expired. This case underscores the importance of adhering to immigration laws while residing in foreign countries.
