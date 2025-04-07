ED's Crackdown on Tamil Nadu Realty Group Sparks Political Row
The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches in Chennai and Coimbatore targeting a real estate group linked to Tamil Nadu's KN Nehru. The move, seen as politically charged, drew criticism from state Law Minister S Regupathy, who accused the ED of being aligned with the BJP.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple locations in Chennai and Coimbatore on Monday. The raids targeted a real estate group promoted by KN Ravichandran, brother of Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru, according to official sources.
The realty company under scrutiny, TVH Group, was founded by KN Ravichandran. The federal investigative agency's operations form part of an ongoing probe into the company's activities, the sources reported. Ravichandran is the sibling of KN Nehru, who serves as the state's municipal administration minister.
In response to the ED's actions, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy criticized the move as politically motivated, accusing the BJP-led central government of using the agency as a political tool. Regupathy likened the ED to a 'non-political partner' of BJP allies such as Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JD-U.
