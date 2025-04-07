Gold and Gadget Seizures at India's Gateway: Cracking Down on Smuggling
Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport confiscated drones, iPhones, and gold in separate smuggling attempts. One case involved gadgets from Dubai, while two gold smuggling incidents involved arrivals from Bangkok and Kochi. Investigations continue into the concealed items' source and intended use under Customs Act violations.
- Country:
- India
Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport have seized multiple electronic gadgets and gold in a series of interceptions that highlight ongoing smuggling concerns. Seized items include drones and iPhones from a Dubai passenger and gold smugglers from Bangkok and Kochi.
The first case saw an Indian passenger from Dubai caught with concealed DJI Mini 4 Pro drones and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max devices, unearthed through suspicious baggage screening. The smart concealment showcased an ongoing trend of high-value smuggling under scrutiny.
In separate gold smuggling cases, one involved yellow paste disguised as gold in shoes from Bangkok, while another exposed a Kochi passenger with gold paste and mercury-coated rods meticulously hidden in roller skates. Investigations are underway to explore the source and end-use of the confiscated items.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Claire Bryant Shines with Personal Best Long Jump Gold in Nanjing
Tensions Escalate: Russian Air Defense Downs 59 Ukrainian Drones in 24 Hours
Triumph in the Face of Adversity: Sheetal Devi Clinches Gold at Khelo India Para Games
Golden Triumphs: Ingebrigtsen and Tsegay Shine at World Indoor Championships
Unnerving Upsets at Khelo India Para Games as Paralympic Stars Denied Gold