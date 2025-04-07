Left Menu

Gold and Gadget Seizures at India's Gateway: Cracking Down on Smuggling

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport confiscated drones, iPhones, and gold in separate smuggling attempts. One case involved gadgets from Dubai, while two gold smuggling incidents involved arrivals from Bangkok and Kochi. Investigations continue into the concealed items' source and intended use under Customs Act violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport have seized multiple electronic gadgets and gold in a series of interceptions that highlight ongoing smuggling concerns. Seized items include drones and iPhones from a Dubai passenger and gold smugglers from Bangkok and Kochi.

The first case saw an Indian passenger from Dubai caught with concealed DJI Mini 4 Pro drones and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max devices, unearthed through suspicious baggage screening. The smart concealment showcased an ongoing trend of high-value smuggling under scrutiny.

In separate gold smuggling cases, one involved yellow paste disguised as gold in shoes from Bangkok, while another exposed a Kochi passenger with gold paste and mercury-coated rods meticulously hidden in roller skates. Investigations are underway to explore the source and end-use of the confiscated items.

(With inputs from agencies.)

