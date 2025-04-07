Gold and Gadget Seizures at India's Gateway: Cracking Down on Smuggling

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport have seized multiple electronic gadgets and gold in a series of interceptions that highlight ongoing smuggling concerns. Seized items include drones and iPhones from a Dubai passenger and gold smugglers from Bangkok and Kochi.

The first case saw an Indian passenger from Dubai caught with concealed DJI Mini 4 Pro drones and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max devices, unearthed through suspicious baggage screening. The smart concealment showcased an ongoing trend of high-value smuggling under scrutiny.

In separate gold smuggling cases, one involved yellow paste disguised as gold in shoes from Bangkok, while another exposed a Kochi passenger with gold paste and mercury-coated rods meticulously hidden in roller skates. Investigations are underway to explore the source and end-use of the confiscated items.

