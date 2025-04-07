Arms Smuggling Ring Busted in Naini: Key Arrests Made

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested three individuals at Naini underpass for their involvement in an arms smuggling operation. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Naini police and the special operations group seized ten illegal automatic pistols, four country-made pistols, and eight empty magazines from the suspects.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Yadav revealed that the accused, identified as Neeraj Mishra, Satya Prakash Yadav, and Sunil Dubey, were procuring firearms from a supplier named Vipin Dubey for resale at inflated prices. The apprehended individuals hail from different districts including Prayagraj and Mirzapur.

The trio faces charges under Section 3(25) of the Arms Act, with varying criminal histories pointing to a systematic operation. Neeraj Mishra alone has 12 cases registered in Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, and Prayagraj, highlighting the depth of the illicit network being dismantled.

(With inputs from agencies.)