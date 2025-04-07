Left Menu

Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Kirti Chakra Awardee

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the family of Kirti Chakra awardee DSP Humayun Muzammil Bhat, who died fighting terrorists. Shah, in a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, prioritized Bhat's family visit before meeting with security officials to review the region's safety and development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:48 IST
Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Kirti Chakra Awardee
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the family of the late Kirti Chakra awardee DSP Humayun Muzammil Bhat, who lost his life battling terrorists in 2023. Shah's visit is part of his three-day schedule in Jammu and Kashmir.

The home minister went directly to Bhat's residence in Humhama after arriving at Srinagar airport. Officials reported that Shah spent about 20 minutes consoling Bhat's father, retired IGP Ghulam Hassan Bhat, before continuing to Raj Bhavan for further engagements.

Bhat, posthumously honored with the Kirti Chakra, was one of four security personnel who died while combating terrorists in Gadool village, Kokernag. Security across Kashmir has been heightened for Shah's visit. He is set to review both security and developmental projects in the Valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025