Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Kirti Chakra Awardee

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the family of the late Kirti Chakra awardee DSP Humayun Muzammil Bhat, who lost his life battling terrorists in 2023. Shah's visit is part of his three-day schedule in Jammu and Kashmir.

The home minister went directly to Bhat's residence in Humhama after arriving at Srinagar airport. Officials reported that Shah spent about 20 minutes consoling Bhat's father, retired IGP Ghulam Hassan Bhat, before continuing to Raj Bhavan for further engagements.

Bhat, posthumously honored with the Kirti Chakra, was one of four security personnel who died while combating terrorists in Gadool village, Kokernag. Security across Kashmir has been heightened for Shah's visit. He is set to review both security and developmental projects in the Valley.

