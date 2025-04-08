Left Menu

BKU Leader and Family Killed in Tractor Row

A Bhartiya Kisan Union leader, his son, and brother were shot dead in an altercation over a blocked road in Fatehpur. Arrests have been made and heavy police presence has been deployed amid political rivalry and ration shop dispute motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehpur | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:28 IST
BKU Leader and Family Killed in Tractor Row
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Fatehpur's Akhri village, a Bhartiya Kisan Union leader, his son, and brother were brutally shot dead following a dispute over a tractor blocking a road. The victims, identified as BKU district president Pappu Singh, his son Abhay Singh, and his brother Pinku Singh, lost their lives in the altercation.

The argument allegedly started when former village head Suresh Kumar, also known as Munnu, demanded that Pappu Singh remove his tractor from the road. The situation escalated into violence when Kumar's sons and their aides joined in, leading to indiscriminate firing.

The police have arrested Suresh Kumar and his sons, with efforts underway to apprehend others involved. The situation is being monitored by a heavy police force, as motives behind the murder appear to include old political rivalry and a dispute over a ration shop cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

