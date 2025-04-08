Tensions Rise Over Proposed U.S. Drone Strikes in Mexico

The Trump administration is reportedly considering the use of drone strikes to curb drug cartels in Mexico, according to a recent NBC News report. The planned military intervention aims to combat drug trafficking across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The report, citing both current and former U.S. military, law enforcement, and intelligence officials, has sparked significant reactions. In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum publicly rejected the idea of unilateral military actions by the U.S. on Mexican soil, stating that such methods would fail to resolve the core issues.

President Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of ongoing dialogue between the U.S. and Mexico regarding security challenges, expressing her belief in continued cooperation over unilateral actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)