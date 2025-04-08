U.S. Reclaims Panama Canal from Chinese Control

The United States is set to reclaim the Panama Canal from Chinese hands, as declared by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during his recent visit to Panama. The announcement followed intensive talks with Panama's government, highlighting a renewed focus on strategic collaboration between the two nations.

Hegseth emphasized that China would not be allowed to leverage its commercial relationships for espionage purposes. By taking back control, the U.S. aims to prevent any potential weaponization of the canal by Chinese firms.

This move marks a significant step in the U.S.'s broader foreign policy strategy, underscoring the importance of the Panama Canal in global trade routes and geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)