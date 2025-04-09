High Stakes Negotiations: US-South Korea Trade Talks Heat Up

President Donald Trump announced a productive dialogue with South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo involving key topics such as tariffs, shipbuilding, and energy deals. This conversation comes just as a 25% tariff on South Korea is poised to go into effect, signaling developing dynamics in U.S.-South Korea trade relations.

South Korea's trade minister is en route to Washington to engage with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, aiming to adjust trade ties and propose enhanced cooperation in trade, shipbuilding, and LNG sectors, as per reports from South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The strategic dialogue falls under Trump's broader trade policy whereby U.S. negotiators, led by White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, are tasked with prioritizing major allies like Japan and South Korea amidst ongoing global tariff challenges, hence strengthening traditional alliances against China's expanding regional influence.

