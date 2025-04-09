State of Emergency: National Guard Mobilized in Albuquerque for Crime Surge

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has declared a state of emergency in Albuquerque due to an alarming rise in crime, prompting the deployment of the New Mexico National Guard. This action allows for dozens of troops to bolster efforts along the historic Route 66 corridor, with plans to initiate deployment in mid-May.

Typically reserved for natural disasters, the National Guard's involvement in Albuquerque highlights a broader use of military resources in addressing municipal crises. The Guard will help local police by securing crime scenes, aiding the homeless, and ensuring safety at essential facilities, among other roles.

The move comes amidst ongoing challenges faced by Albuquerque's government to curb crime. While initiatives in recent years have led to a reduction in violent incidents, the call for the Guard underscores the persistent crime crisis. The governor aims to reconvene lawmakers to address public safety proposals soon.

