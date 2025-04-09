Hong Kong Social Worker Sentenced for Role in 2019 Protests

A Hong Kong court has sentenced prominent social worker Jackie Chen to three years and nine months in prison after she was found guilty of rioting during the city's 2019 pro-democracy protests. The decision came after a retrial ordered following her initial acquittal in 2020.

During the retrial, Deputy District Judge May Chung convicted Chen, emphasizing the importance of deterrence in a society governed by rule of law. The judgment noted Chen's involvement with a loudhailer to encourage protesters and acknowledged the mental stress she endured throughout the trial process.

Chen's case is part of a broader narrative of increased political tensions and legal crackdowns after the protests, which also saw another pro-democracy figure, Chow Kim-ho, jailed for one year under the national security law for posting seditious comments online.

(With inputs from agencies.)