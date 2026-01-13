Jimmy Lai's Trial Nears Sentencing amid International Scrutiny

Hong Kong's High Court concluded mitigation hearings for media tycoon Jimmy Lai, marking the final stage before sentencing in a national security trial that has garnered global attention. Lai, along with eight other defendants, including former Apple Daily staff, argued for lighter sentences as judgment day looms.

A panel of judges led by Alex Lee stressed the complex legal issues at hand under the China-imposed national security law. Lai, 78, was previously convicted of conspiracy charges linked to foreign collusion and seditious publications. Despite his plea of innocence, he faces severe punishments, including potential life imprisonment.

Lai's trial, initiated in December 2023, has kept him in solitary confinement for over 1,800 days. His health deteriorates, fueling international appeals for his release. Meanwhile, his legal representatives continue to press for reduced sentences, based on his and his co-defendants' limited roles in the alleged conspiracies.

