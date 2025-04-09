Mob Lynching in Hardoi: Revenge Turns Deadly

In a shocking act of violence, a 48-year-old man was lynched in Hardoi by an angry mob seeking vengeance for a 2009 murder, local police reported. The incident, which unfolded in broad daylight on Monday, saw over three dozen men and women armed with sticks attacking the victim, identified as Sarpanch Mahavat, in Bhaingaon village.

Sarpanch, previously convicted for the murder of Rampal in 2009 and imprisoned for 13 years, had recently reintegrated into society as a street vendor. According to Hardoi Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, 18 individuals have been apprehended thanks to CCTV footage and eyewitness testimonies. The police have filed a case under multiple sections, including unlawful assembly, rioting, and murder, against 12 named and numerous unidentified suspects at the Beniganj police station.

Despite an increased police presence intended to prevent further violence, local villagers expressed concern about the apparent fearlessness of the attackers, who acted even as police were present. The post-mortem report confirmed blunt object injuries. Police efforts are ongoing to capture the remaining suspects, with more arrests anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)