Left Menu

Mob Lynching in Hardoi: Revenge Turns Deadly

A horrific lynching occurred in Hardoi, where a man was attacked by a mob seeking revenge for a 2009 murder. The victim, Sarpanch Mahavat, was killed by a group armed with sticks. Police have made several arrests based on CCTV evidence and eyewitness accounts, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 09-04-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:42 IST
Mob Lynching in Hardoi: Revenge Turns Deadly
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking act of violence, a 48-year-old man was lynched in Hardoi by an angry mob seeking vengeance for a 2009 murder, local police reported. The incident, which unfolded in broad daylight on Monday, saw over three dozen men and women armed with sticks attacking the victim, identified as Sarpanch Mahavat, in Bhaingaon village.

Sarpanch, previously convicted for the murder of Rampal in 2009 and imprisoned for 13 years, had recently reintegrated into society as a street vendor. According to Hardoi Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, 18 individuals have been apprehended thanks to CCTV footage and eyewitness testimonies. The police have filed a case under multiple sections, including unlawful assembly, rioting, and murder, against 12 named and numerous unidentified suspects at the Beniganj police station.

Despite an increased police presence intended to prevent further violence, local villagers expressed concern about the apparent fearlessness of the attackers, who acted even as police were present. The post-mortem report confirmed blunt object injuries. Police efforts are ongoing to capture the remaining suspects, with more arrests anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025