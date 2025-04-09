Kashmir's Blocked Discussion: The Unspoken Debate on Waqf Act

The Jammu & Kashmir authorities on Wednesday prohibited the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) from convening at the residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The meeting, intended to address the contentious Waqf Act, could not proceed as planned, according to the Mirwaiz's office.

The MMU assembly, scheduled at the religious leader's residence in Nigeen, saw all routes leading to the location sealed off. Delegates from across Jammu & Kashmir, including areas like Ladakh and Kargil, were expected to discuss serious community concerns regarding the recently amended law.

The Mirwaiz expressed bewilderment at the blocking of discussion on an issue critically affecting the Muslim population. Post-meeting plans include reading a joint resolution in mosques and coordinating with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board for collective action.

(With inputs from agencies.)