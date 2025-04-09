Left Menu

Kashmir's Blocked Discussion: The Unspoken Debate on Waqf Act

The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) in Kashmir was barred from meeting at Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's residence to discuss the controversial Waqf Act. Authorities sealed paths leading to the venue, preventing religious representatives from addressing the community's concerns. The MMU plans to share a resolution on the matter during Friday prayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu & Kashmir authorities on Wednesday prohibited the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) from convening at the residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The meeting, intended to address the contentious Waqf Act, could not proceed as planned, according to the Mirwaiz's office.

The MMU assembly, scheduled at the religious leader's residence in Nigeen, saw all routes leading to the location sealed off. Delegates from across Jammu & Kashmir, including areas like Ladakh and Kargil, were expected to discuss serious community concerns regarding the recently amended law.

The Mirwaiz expressed bewilderment at the blocking of discussion on an issue critically affecting the Muslim population. Post-meeting plans include reading a joint resolution in mosques and coordinating with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board for collective action.

