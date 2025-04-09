Left Menu

India's Strategic Move: Acquiring Rafale Jets

India has approved purchasing 26 Rafale fighter jets from France to strengthen its naval defense against China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean. The deal, worth approximately $7 billion, aims to modernize India's military and enhance defense ties with France, its second-largest arms supplier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is ramping up its naval defense capabilities by purchasing 26 Rafale fighter jets from France, a decision made to counter China's increasing influence in the Indian Ocean region. This strategic acquisition signifies India's response to evolving maritime security threats.

Expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, the deal was sanctioned by the cabinet committee on security affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Comprising 22 single-seater and four twin-seater fighters, this move will fortify India's military partnership with France, its second-largest arms supplier.

Valued at roughly $7 billion, the Rafale jet deal is a vital component of India's military modernization efforts. It underscores the country's intention to reduce dependency on Soviet-origin technologies and promote domestic weaponry production. As China establishes a more formidable naval presence in the Indian Ocean, this procurement is seen as essential in deterring potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

