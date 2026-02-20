Left Menu

Friedrich Merz Eyes Strategic Cooperation with China Amid US Tariff Tensions

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans a strategic visit to China seeking cooperation opportunities, amid tensions with the US over tariffs. Merz emphasizes combining foreign and economic policy and stresses Europe's ability to defend against policies they disagree with, reflecting on EU's united response to recent issues.

Updated: 20-02-2026 01:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 01:19 IST
Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced a visit to China to explore cooperation options, as tensions mount between the United States and Europe over tariffs.

Merz highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships, stating, "We must find global partners who think and act like us, ensuring continued prosperity and social security."

Amid a strained relationship with the US due to President Trump's tariff policies, Merz emphasized Europe's willingness to defend its interests, pointing to the EU's ability to act collectively against unwelcome actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

