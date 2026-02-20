Friedrich Merz Eyes Strategic Cooperation with China Amid US Tariff Tensions

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced a visit to China to explore cooperation options, as tensions mount between the United States and Europe over tariffs.

Merz highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships, stating, "We must find global partners who think and act like us, ensuring continued prosperity and social security."

Amid a strained relationship with the US due to President Trump's tariff policies, Merz emphasized Europe's willingness to defend its interests, pointing to the EU's ability to act collectively against unwelcome actions.

