Seven Farmers Face Charges for Deliberate Stubble Burning in Madhya Pradesh
Police in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, have charged seven farmers for deliberate stubble burning, violating collector's orders. An inquiry led by tehsildar Rajesh Maravi and confirmed by joint agriculture and revenue department teams revealed no natural cause for the fire, leading to legal action.
In Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, authorities have charged seven farmers with intentionally burning stubble, violating official directives. Police action follows a detailed investigation revealing deliberate actions by the farmers.
Tehsildar Rajesh Maravi confirmed the incident took place on April 3 and noted that an inquiry was launched after a local Patwari's report. Investigators found clear evidence of intentional burning, discarding accidental or natural causes.
A joint team from the agriculture and revenue departments conducted a site visit, corroborating the findings that the stubble fire was deliberate. Subsequently, a case was registered against the farmers under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Further investigations continue.
