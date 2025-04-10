Left Menu

Leadership Shake-up at ATF Raises Questions and Concerns

Kash Patel was replaced as acting ATF director by Daniel Driscoll amid concerns over the ATF's direction and leadership vacuum. The transition occurs amidst potential Justice Department restructuring and increased focus on gun rights. The move has been described as possibly bringing reform to the agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 01:58 IST
Leadership Shake-up at ATF Raises Questions and Concerns
Kash Patel

Kash Patel has been removed from his role as acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and replaced by U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll. The change in leadership, first reported by Reuters, leaves questions about the future direction of the agency.

The Justice Department confirmed Patel's removal, stating it was not related to his performance. The decision has sparked concern among staff and observers over potential disruptions within the agency tasked with enforcing federal firearms laws.

Amidst this leadership shift, the ATF, along with the Justice Department, is facing potential restructuring and increased focus on gun rights. The department may merge ATF with the Drug Enforcement Administration in a cost-saving measure, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025