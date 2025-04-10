Leadership Shake-up at ATF Raises Questions and Concerns

Kash Patel has been removed from his role as acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and replaced by U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll. The change in leadership, first reported by Reuters, leaves questions about the future direction of the agency.

The Justice Department confirmed Patel's removal, stating it was not related to his performance. The decision has sparked concern among staff and observers over potential disruptions within the agency tasked with enforcing federal firearms laws.

Amidst this leadership shift, the ATF, along with the Justice Department, is facing potential restructuring and increased focus on gun rights. The department may merge ATF with the Drug Enforcement Administration in a cost-saving measure, according to officials.

