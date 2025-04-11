Pankaj Chaudhary Inaugurates Sanitation and Water Facilities for Girl Students

In a significant step towards improving sanitation and access to clean drinking water, Union Minister of State for Finance, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, inaugurated 16 state-of-the-art toilet and drinking water facilities in Maharajganj district. These essential facilities, which include 3 at the Government Girls Inter College and 13 across various Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalayas, were inaugurated on April 10, 2025, under the ambit of the Government of India's Cleanliness Mission.

The project, part of a broader initiative under the Swachh Bharat Mission, has been executed with the oversight of the Varanasi Commissionerate of the Lucknow CGST Zone, in collaboration with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). The project began in the financial year 2022-23 and has been completed within the stipulated timeline in March 2025. Over 5,000 girl students, especially those hailing from remote rural areas, are expected to benefit from this infrastructure, providing them with modern sanitation and reliable access to drinking water.

The inauguration ceremony, which took place at one of the newly developed facilities, was attended by a host of distinguished officials, including Shri Surjit Bhujbal, Member, CBIC; Shri P.K. Katiyar, Chief Commissioner of the Lucknow Zone; and Shri Vinish Chaudhary, CGST Commissioner of Varanasi. These leaders gathered to highlight the transformative impact of this initiative, which aims to make education more accessible and comfortable for young girls in the district.

In his address, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary underscored the Government of India’s dedication to creating a gender-sensitive environment in schools across the nation. He highlighted the broader vision of “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) by 2047, emphasizing the role of Swachhata (cleanliness) in achieving this vision. Shri Chaudhary remarked that the availability of modern sanitation facilities is not only vital for the health and well-being of students but also instrumental in improving school attendance and retention, especially for female students.

Shri Bhujbal echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the availability of safe drinking water and sanitation facilities would not only encourage greater attendance but also foster a sense of security and confidence among the students. He highlighted that these measures are a significant contribution to empowering women and building a more inclusive society.

The project faced several logistical, administrative, and geographical challenges due to the remote locations of many schools in the district. However, Shri Bhujbal commended the efforts of CPWD for their exceptional coordination and commitment in ensuring the timely completion of the project. He praised CPWD for completing the project within budget and making notable cost savings in the process.

The initiative is part of the CBIC’s broader commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission, which has seen the completion of over 3,000 sanitation-related projects across the country over the past six years. CBIC’s contribution to a cleaner and greener India continues with a number of other key initiatives. For the financial year 2023-24, the CBIC had allocated Rs. 40.39 crore for Swachchta-related projects, of which Rs. 36.70 crore was utilized to fund several important initiatives such as the construction of Divyang-friendly toilets, digitization of records, and the creation of workplace facilities like crèches.

Moreover, the CBIC has been actively involved in plantation drives, public art installations, and park renovations as part of its broader contribution to environmental sustainability. These initiatives, coupled with the successful implementation of programs such as Swachchta Hi Sewa and Swachchta Pakhwada, have helped to raise awareness on cleanliness and foster a culture of hygiene across various sectors.

The CBIC has also implemented several internal measures aimed at improving operational efficiency and sustainability. This includes the adoption of e-office systems, increasing the digitization of records, and accelerating the disposal of obsolete stock. These steps have ensured the smooth execution of projects, while also contributing to environmental conservation and better governance.

In conclusion, the inauguration of these sanitation and drinking water facilities marks a significant milestone in the Government of India’s ongoing efforts to provide clean, accessible, and gender-sensitive infrastructure to educational institutions, particularly those serving underprivileged communities. The completion of this project reflects the nation’s commitment to providing a healthier and more supportive environment for its students, particularly girls, as they continue to pursue their education.