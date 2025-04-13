Left Menu

Syrian Leadership Seeks Gulf Support Amid Political Transition

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa visited the UAE for key talks, marking a strategic effort to strengthen ties with Gulf states post-Assad. The visit signals attempts to forge an inclusive government amid foreign concerns about extremism and economic recovery under new Islamist leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 19:24 IST
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's recent visit to Abu Dhabi underscores a strategic pivot in the region as Syria's new leadership seeks to bolster relations with Gulf states. Meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sharaa aims to reassure foreign partners about the country's political future.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani, discussions centered on mutual interests, though specific details remain undisclosed. This visit follows Sharaa's February trip to Saudi Arabia, marking his second significant diplomatic engagement since becoming president.

As Syria's Sunni Islamist group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, establishes governance after Bashar al-Assad's ousting, international scrutiny persists. Key concerns include the formation of an inclusive government and the prevention of extremist resurgence, while Syria seeks economic sanctions relief to rebuild its war-torn economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

