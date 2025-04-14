Diplomatic Triumph: India's Victory in Choksi's Arrest
The arrest of Mehul Choksi in Belgium marks a significant achievement for Indian diplomacy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Choksi's detention occurred following a request from Indian authorities regarding his role in the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, showcasing successful diplomatic efforts.
In a significant boost to Indian diplomatic efforts, the absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi has been arrested in Belgium. This development is seen as a triumph for India's diplomacy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal described the arrest as a matter of national pride, highlighting the effective international strategies employed by the Modi administration.
Choksi, implicated in the Rs 13,000-crore PNB bank fraud case, was apprehended following an extradition request by Indian probe agencies. This arrest underlines the government's commitment to holding fraudulent individuals accountable on an international stage.
