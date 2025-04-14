Left Menu

Diplomatic Triumph: India's Victory in Choksi's Arrest

The arrest of Mehul Choksi in Belgium marks a significant achievement for Indian diplomacy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Choksi's detention occurred following a request from Indian authorities regarding his role in the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, showcasing successful diplomatic efforts.

Updated: 14-04-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:11 IST
In a significant boost to Indian diplomatic efforts, the absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi has been arrested in Belgium. This development is seen as a triumph for India's diplomacy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal described the arrest as a matter of national pride, highlighting the effective international strategies employed by the Modi administration.

Choksi, implicated in the Rs 13,000-crore PNB bank fraud case, was apprehended following an extradition request by Indian probe agencies. This arrest underlines the government's commitment to holding fraudulent individuals accountable on an international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

