Delhi Sees Drop in Attempted Murder Cases Unlike 2024

Delhi has reported a decrease in attempted murder cases in the first quarter of the year, marking a 17.2% decline from 2024, with 168 cases compared to last year's 203. The reduction is attributed to intensified policing and better coordination with intelligence units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A daily occurrence of two attempted murder cases has been reported in Delhi over the first quarter of this year, despite the overall figure declining compared to the same period in 2024, according to new data from Delhi Police.

From January 1 to March 31, 168 attempts were registered citywide, a notable drop from the previous year's count of 203, representing a 17.2% decrease. However, this year's statistics reveal a 6.33% increase from 2023 when 158 cases were reported.

Senior officials credit intensified policing efforts, strategic deployments, and improved local intelligence for this year's improvement. Ongoing strategies include targeting known offenders and enhancing surveillance to further reduce crime rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

