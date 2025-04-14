Delhi Sees Drop in Attempted Murder Cases Unlike 2024

A daily occurrence of two attempted murder cases has been reported in Delhi over the first quarter of this year, despite the overall figure declining compared to the same period in 2024, according to new data from Delhi Police.

From January 1 to March 31, 168 attempts were registered citywide, a notable drop from the previous year's count of 203, representing a 17.2% decrease. However, this year's statistics reveal a 6.33% increase from 2023 when 158 cases were reported.

Senior officials credit intensified policing efforts, strategic deployments, and improved local intelligence for this year's improvement. Ongoing strategies include targeting known offenders and enhancing surveillance to further reduce crime rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)