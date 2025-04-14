Protecting the Constitution: Lessons from Kesavananda Bharati

In a stark warning, former Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton Nariman cautioned that any dilution of the 'basic structure' doctrine of the Constitution could lead to catastrophic events similar to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Justice Nariman was speaking at the launch of his book, 'The Basic Structure Doctrine: Protector of Constitutional Integrity,' highlighting the crucial role of the historically significant 1973 Kesavananda Bharati judgment, which asserts that the Constitution's core is unamendable and open to judicial review.

During the book's panel discussion, Supreme Court judge Justice K V Viswanathan lauded its comprehensive examination of the case, emphasizing the enduring importance of the basic structure doctrine in safeguarding fundamental rights beyond the reach of majority rule or national referenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)