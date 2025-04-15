Political Arson: A Fiery Attack on Governor Shapiro's Residence

In a chilling act of political violence, a suspect set fire to the official residence of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. The 38-year-old suspect, Cody Balmer, admitted to harboring animosity toward Governor Shapiro and claimed he would have attacked the Democrat with a hammer had they encountered one another.

The attack occurred while Shapiro and his family were asleep. Balmer used homemade Molotov cocktails to ignite the mansion, a terrifying trend similar to last year's assault on Nancy Pelosi's household. The perpetrator is now facing serious charges, including attempted murder and terrorism, among other felonies.

Authorities are investigating possible antisemitic motivations behind the attack, with FBI resources involved in the case. Governor Shapiro, a potential presidential candidate, remains unyielding, stating that such acts will not deter him from his duties. The situation has intensified the spotlight on political violence in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)