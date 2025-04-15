Left Menu

Telangana's Draft Bill: Ensuring Social Security for Gig Workers

The Telangana Government's Draft Bill proposes the establishment of a Gig and Platform Workers Welfare Board, mandating welfare fund fees from aggregators. Failure to comply could result in imprisonment or fines, enhancing social security for workers. Public opinion is sought before finalizing the bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:17 IST
The Telangana Government has proposed a Draft Bill aimed at establishing a welfare board for gig and platform workers, imposing a welfare fund fee on aggregators. Non-compliance may result in imprisonment up to one year, fines of up to Rs 2 lakh, or both, according to officials.

The bill stipulates that aggregators must contribute 1-2% of each transaction's payout to workers as a welfare fund fee. Additionally, it requires these platforms to share their worker databases with the proposed board within 60 days of the legislation's enactment.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for public feedback on the bill, emphasizing its role in securing social security for gig workers. The government plans to enact the bill on May Day, underscoring its status as a poll promise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

