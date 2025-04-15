Telangana's Draft Bill: Ensuring Social Security for Gig Workers

The Telangana Government has proposed a Draft Bill aimed at establishing a welfare board for gig and platform workers, imposing a welfare fund fee on aggregators. Non-compliance may result in imprisonment up to one year, fines of up to Rs 2 lakh, or both, according to officials.

The bill stipulates that aggregators must contribute 1-2% of each transaction's payout to workers as a welfare fund fee. Additionally, it requires these platforms to share their worker databases with the proposed board within 60 days of the legislation's enactment.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for public feedback on the bill, emphasizing its role in securing social security for gig workers. The government plans to enact the bill on May Day, underscoring its status as a poll promise.

(With inputs from agencies.)