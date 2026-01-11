Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Strengthens Social Security with Progressive Reforms

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has enhanced social security for over 8.42 lakh beneficiaries. Reforms include removing income ceilings for pensions, boosting benefits, and increasing accessibility to welfare schemes, with special focus on women and persons with disabilities.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The government of Himachal Pradesh, helmed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has bolstered social security across the state, with a significant 8.42 lakh beneficiaries now benefiting from various pension and assistance schemes. The administration places emphasis on inclusive growth and social justice, implementing reforms to ensure timely and transparent support for the vulnerable.

Key government reforms include the removal of income ceilings and Gram Sabha approval for social security pensions for widowed, deserted, and single women, as well as individuals with disabilities. This move has streamlined pension access, particularly aiding women and people with disabilities, with 99,799 new pension cases approved in three years.

The government raised pensions for women under 69 to Rs 1,500 monthly and prioritizes prompt payment releases, particularly in remote areas. Special focus remains on Divyaangjans, with relief allowances and scholarships offered. Other initiatives include marriage grants and festival support, supported by digital transparency enhancements.

