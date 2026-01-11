Himachal Pradesh Strengthens Social Security with Progressive Reforms

The government of Himachal Pradesh, helmed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has bolstered social security across the state, with a significant 8.42 lakh beneficiaries now benefiting from various pension and assistance schemes. The administration places emphasis on inclusive growth and social justice, implementing reforms to ensure timely and transparent support for the vulnerable.

Key government reforms include the removal of income ceilings and Gram Sabha approval for social security pensions for widowed, deserted, and single women, as well as individuals with disabilities. This move has streamlined pension access, particularly aiding women and people with disabilities, with 99,799 new pension cases approved in three years.

The government raised pensions for women under 69 to Rs 1,500 monthly and prioritizes prompt payment releases, particularly in remote areas. Special focus remains on Divyaangjans, with relief allowances and scholarships offered. Other initiatives include marriage grants and festival support, supported by digital transparency enhancements.