Swift Rescue: Odisha Police Save Kidnapped Child of Visually Impaired Beggar

In a swift operation, Odisha Police have successfully rescued a one-and-a-half-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Bhubaneswar. Authorities arrested Kedarsan Panda in connection with the case, while another woman was detained after the child was found with her.

The abducted toddler, child of a visually impaired beggar, was taken while he played near his sleeping mother and sister on a footpath. Remarkably, the police managed to bring the case to a resolution in under 48 hours.

The relieved mother identified her son through touch, expressing her immense gratitude to both the police for their prompt action and to Lord Ram, whose temple she regularly visits.

