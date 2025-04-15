Left Menu

India and Chinese Taipei Seek Delay in WTO Ruling on Tech Import Duties

India and Chinese Taipei have jointly requested the WTO's dispute settlement body to postpone adopting a ruling against India's import duties on technology products until October 2025. The request is part of ongoing efforts to resolve the issue mutually, following a dispute filed by the EU, Japan, and Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Chinese Taipei have asked the World Trade Organization (WTO) to delay adopting a ruling against New Delhi's import duties on technology products until October 2025. The request was made as both parties are working to resolve the matter bilaterally.

The WTO's Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) is set to discuss the issue during its meeting in Geneva on April 25. India's import duties on certain information and technology products were challenged by the EU, Japan, and Taiwan, citing violations of global trading norms.

While a WTO dispute panel ruled against India's tariffs, both sides are seeking more time to reach a bilateral resolution. The panel's decision must be adopted within 60 days, but countries can request a delay, as India and Chinese Taipei have done repeatedly in the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

