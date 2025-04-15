India and Chinese Taipei Seek Delay in WTO Ruling on Tech Import Duties

India and Chinese Taipei have asked the World Trade Organization (WTO) to delay adopting a ruling against New Delhi's import duties on technology products until October 2025. The request was made as both parties are working to resolve the matter bilaterally.

The WTO's Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) is set to discuss the issue during its meeting in Geneva on April 25. India's import duties on certain information and technology products were challenged by the EU, Japan, and Taiwan, citing violations of global trading norms.

While a WTO dispute panel ruled against India's tariffs, both sides are seeking more time to reach a bilateral resolution. The panel's decision must be adopted within 60 days, but countries can request a delay, as India and Chinese Taipei have done repeatedly in the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)