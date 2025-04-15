High Court Rejects Pleas on UP Teacher Recruitment

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed multiple petitions seeking to compel the Uttar Pradesh government to proceed with teacher recruitment based on a 2012 advertisement.

Justice S S Shamshery imposed a Rs 100 cost on each of the approximately 6,400 petitioners, highlighting that the matter had already been settled by the Supreme Court in the State of UP vs Shiv Kumar Pathak case.

The Supreme Court's previous decision allowed for recruitment post a fresh advertisement due to 66,655 appointments made under an interim order. The court labeled the present claims as "luxury litigations" noting the prior resolution of the issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)