G7 Calls for Ceasefire in Sudan War
G7 foreign ministers demand an unconditional ceasefire in Sudan, condemning attacks by the Rapid Support Forces. The conflict, which began in April 2023, arose from a power struggle between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces, thwarting a transition to civilian governance.
On Tuesday, G7 foreign ministers issued a stern statement urging an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Sudan, while strongly condemning the actions of the country's Rapid Support Forces. The ministers emphasized the importance of halting the violence to enable stability in the region.
The Sudanese conflict erupted in April 2023, driven by an intense power struggle between the national army and the Rapid Support Forces. This unrest has significantly derailed hopes for a peaceful transition to civilian rule, which had been the aspiration following years of unrest.
As international attention focuses on the situation, foreign leaders continue to press for urgent diplomatic solutions to prevent further destabilization, which could have far-reaching implications in the region. The G7's call reflects growing global concern over the humanitarian impact and the need for immediate resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
